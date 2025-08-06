TD Power Systems consolidated net profit rises 41.64% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.84% to Rs 371.90 croreNet profit of TD Power Systems rose 41.64% to Rs 50.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 35.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 35.84% to Rs 371.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 273.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales371.90273.78 36 OPM %18.5117.68 -PBDT72.3850.35 44 PBT67.3945.78 47 NP50.0735.35 42
