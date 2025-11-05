Team Lease Services consolidated net profit rises 11.96% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.41% to Rs 3032.07 croreNet profit of Team Lease Services rose 11.96% to Rs 27.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.41% to Rs 3032.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2796.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3032.072796.83 8 OPM %1.261.20 -PBDT43.1339.78 8 PBT29.0125.91 12 NP27.5224.58 12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content