FDC consolidated net profit declines 60.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.94% to Rs 473.03 croreNet profit of FDC declined 60.62% to Rs 28.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 72.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.94% to Rs 473.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 513.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales473.03513.85 -8 OPM %7.1513.65 -PBDT53.29103.79 -49 PBT38.0990.00 -58 NP28.3772.04 -61
