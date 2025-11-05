Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cinevista reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.77 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Cinevista reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.77 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

Sales rise 18850.00% to Rs 3.79 crore

Net profit of Cinevista reported to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18850.00% to Rs 3.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3.790.02 18850 OPM %41.16-4800.00 -PBDT0.82-1.90 LP PBT0.77-1.93 LP NP0.77-1.93 LP

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

