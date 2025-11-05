Sun Pharmaceutical Industries consolidated net profit rises 2.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.60% to Rs 14405.22 croreNet profit of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rose 2.56% to Rs 3117.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3040.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.60% to Rs 14405.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13264.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales14405.2213264.22 9 OPM %31.4329.70 -PBDT4897.114223.79 16 PBT4167.613597.88 16 NP3117.953040.16 3
