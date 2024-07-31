Team Lease Services standalone net profit declines 2.66% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.93% to Rs 2382.93 croreNet profit of Team Lease Services declined 2.66% to Rs 26.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.93% to Rs 2382.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1954.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2382.931954.27 22 OPM %0.860.99 -PBDT35.2335.41 -1 PBT26.5627.99 -5 NP26.6827.41 -3
