Team Lease Services standalone net profit declines 2.66% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Team Lease Services declined 2.66% to Rs 26.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.93% to Rs 2382.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1954.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2382.931954.270.860.9935.2335.4126.5627.9926.6827.41