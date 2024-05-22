Team Lease Services standalone net profit rises 8.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.56% to Rs 2212.32 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 8.85% to Rs 105.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 97.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.75% to Rs 8440.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6876.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Team Lease Services rose 8.48% to Rs 23.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.56% to Rs 2212.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1790.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.