Kaveri Seed Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.48% to Rs 98.35 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 9.94% to Rs 298.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 271.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.29% to Rs 1148.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1070.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net Loss of Kaveri Seed Company reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 15.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.48% to Rs 98.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 73.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.98.3573.681148.411070.36-12.07-22.6524.8923.5213.07-8.75348.79306.443.42-14.25320.77285.89-0.27-15.49298.74271.73