Tech Mahindra Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Tech Mahindra Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1597, down 1.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 23.01% in last one year as compared to a 2.08% rally in NIFTY and a 4.17% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Tech Mahindra Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1597, down 1.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 22581.35. The Sensex is at 74664.52, up 0.28%.Tech Mahindra Ltd has eased around 3.44% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39446.6, down 0.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.93 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1592.8, down 1.54% on the day. Tech Mahindra Ltd jumped 23.01% in last one year as compared to a 2.08% rally in NIFTY and a 4.17% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 47.98 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

