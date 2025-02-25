Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Natco Pharma Ltd soars 1.69%

Natco Pharma Ltd soars 1.69%

Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Natco Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 837, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.43% in last one year as compared to a 2.03% gain in NIFTY and a 7.03% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Natco Pharma Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 837, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 22571.15. The Sensex is at 74623.15, up 0.23%. Natco Pharma Ltd has dropped around 28.81% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Natco Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20389.7, down 0.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.31 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

