Tech Mahindra Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1557.1, up 3.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.53% in last one year as compared to a 2.7% drop in NIFTY and a 21.41% drop in the Nifty IT index.

Tech Mahindra Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1557.1, up 3.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.92% on the day, quoting at 24294. The Sensex is at 77994.28, up 1.05%. Tech Mahindra Ltd has risen around 7.56% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28722.6, up 1.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 71.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.07 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1564, up 3.58% on the day. Tech Mahindra Ltd is up 0.53% in last one year as compared to a 2.7% drop in NIFTY and a 21.41% drop in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 36.77 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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