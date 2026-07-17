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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Industries Ltd spurts 1.9%

Reliance Industries Ltd spurts 1.9%

Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1321.2, up 1.9% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.49% in last one year as compared to a 2.7% drop in NIFTY and a 8.35% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1321.2, up 1.9% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.92% on the day, quoting at 24294. The Sensex is at 77994.28, up 1.05%. Reliance Industries Ltd has dropped around 0.52% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39345.8, down 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 84.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 133.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1322.6, up 1.81% on the day. Reliance Industries Ltd is down 10.49% in last one year as compared to a 2.7% drop in NIFTY and a 8.35% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 40.93 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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