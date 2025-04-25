Friday, April 25, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tech Mahindra Ltd soars 0.67%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1454.9, up 0.67% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.78% in last one year as compared to a 6.83% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.47% spurt in the Nifty IT.

Tech Mahindra Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1454.9, up 0.67% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.22% on the day, quoting at 23951.05. The Sensex is at 78967.35, down 1.05%. Tech Mahindra Ltd has risen around 2.73% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35307.1, up 0.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 63.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1453.7, up 0.08% on the day. Tech Mahindra Ltd is up 13.78% in last one year as compared to a 6.83% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.47% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 43.01 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

