Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Techno Electric & Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 45.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Techno Electric & Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 45.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales rise 26.79% to Rs 856.98 crore

Net profit of Techno Electric & Engineering Company rose 45.15% to Rs 151.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 104.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 26.79% to Rs 856.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 675.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales856.98675.90 27 OPM %14.1414.68 -PBDT151.74140.59 8 PBT149.61138.41 8 NP151.78104.57 45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.36 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.36 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Adhbhut Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Adhbhut Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Longspur International Ventures standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Longspur International Ventures standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Manor Estates & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Manor Estates & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2025 quarter

SJ Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2025 quarter

SJ Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBiopol Chemicals IPOStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Apple CarPaly AI UpdateIndia US Trade DealTitan Q3 ResultsPersonal Finance