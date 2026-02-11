Techno Electric & Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 45.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.79% to Rs 856.98 crore

Net profit of Techno Electric & Engineering Company rose 45.15% to Rs 151.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 104.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 26.79% to Rs 856.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 675.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.856.98675.9014.1414.68151.74140.59149.61138.41151.78104.57

