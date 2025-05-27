Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Satyam Silk Mills standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Satyam Silk Mills standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Polytex India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Polytex India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

GACM Technologies consolidated net profit rises 430.30% in the March 2025 quarter

GACM Technologies consolidated net profit rises 430.30% in the March 2025 quarter

Almondz Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 41.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Almondz Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 41.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Orchid Pharma consolidated net profit declines 32.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Orchid Pharma consolidated net profit declines 32.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs MI LIVE ScoreMBOSE SSLC Supplementary Exam ResultGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon