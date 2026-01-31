Teesta Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 56.91% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 38.41% to Rs 89.80 croreNet profit of Teesta Agro Industries rose 56.91% to Rs 2.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 38.41% to Rs 89.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 64.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales89.8064.88 38 OPM %6.064.87 -PBDT5.013.10 62 PBT4.052.45 65 NP2.951.88 57
First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 1:51 PM IST