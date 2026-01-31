Teesta Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 56.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.41% to Rs 89.80 crore

Net profit of Teesta Agro Industries rose 56.91% to Rs 2.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 38.41% to Rs 89.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 64.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.89.8064.886.064.875.013.104.052.452.951.88

