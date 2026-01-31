G S Auto International standalone net profit rises 51.02% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 12.09% to Rs 39.69 croreNet profit of G S Auto International rose 51.02% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.09% to Rs 39.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 35.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales39.6935.41 12 OPM %6.887.46 -PBDT1.971.72 15 PBT1.000.75 33 NP0.740.49 51
First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 1:51 PM IST