G S Auto International standalone net profit rises 51.02% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.09% to Rs 39.69 crore

Net profit of G S Auto International rose 51.02% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.09% to Rs 39.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 35.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.39.6935.416.887.461.971.721.000.750.740.49

