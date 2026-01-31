Saturday, January 31, 2026 | 01:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
3P Land Holdings consolidated net profit rises 5.26% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

Sales rise 4.30% to Rs 0.97 crore

Net profit of 3P Land Holdings rose 5.26% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.30% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.970.93 4 OPM %56.7056.99 -PBDT0.550.53 4 PBT0.530.51 4 NP0.400.38 5

First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

