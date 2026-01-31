3P Land Holdings consolidated net profit rises 5.26% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.30% to Rs 0.97 crore

Net profit of 3P Land Holdings rose 5.26% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.30% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.970.9356.7056.990.550.530.530.510.400.38

