Vinayak Polycon International standalone net profit declines 83.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Vinayak Polycon International declined 83.33% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 23.03% to Rs 4.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4.686.084.065.430.140.2600.090.010.06

