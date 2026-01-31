Asi Industries standalone net profit rises 0.99% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.97% to Rs 50.70 crore

Net profit of Asi Industries rose 0.99% to Rs 12.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.97% to Rs 50.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 49.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.50.7049.2426.7329.6718.5619.4317.3818.1912.3012.18

