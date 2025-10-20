Monday, October 20, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indices trade with moderate gains; media shares advance

Indices trade with moderate gains; media shares advance

Image

Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The domestic equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in the mid-afternoon trade, supported by strong quarterly results and buying in foreign fund inflow. The Nifty traded above the 25,800 level.

Media shares advanced after declining in the past trading session.

At 14:28 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 286.42 points or 0.34% to 84,238.43. The Nifty 50 index rose 98.60 points or 0.38% to 25,808.55.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index advanced 0.71% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.47%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,397 shares rose and 1,793 shares fell. A total of 175 shares were unchanged.

 

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was shed 0.25% to 11.60.

On Tuesday, 21 October, 2025, the BSE and the NSE will be closed for normal business hours for Diwali Laxmi Pujan, while on Wednesday, the market will be closed for Diwali Balipratipada.

However, a special one-hour Muhrat trading session will be held on Tuesday, 21 October, from 1:45 PM to 2:45 PM.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index jumped 1.09% to 1,536.10. The index fell 1.56% in the past trading session.

PVR Inox (up 6.06%), Nazara Technologies (up 2.42%), D B Corp (up 1.34%), Saregama India (up 1.18%) and Prime Focus (up 1.11%) advanced.

On the other hand, Network 18 Media & Investments (down 2.63%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 1.3%) and Tips Music (down 0.43%) edged lower.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.15% to 6.516 from the previous close of 6.506.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 87.9400 compared with its close of 88.0200 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement rose 0.68% to Rs 127,876.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.07% to 98.26.

The United States 10-year bond yield added 0.25% to 4.020.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement lost 45 cents or 0.73% to $60.84 a barrel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

