Tejas Networks rebounds on value buying

Tejas Networks rose 2.98% to Rs 388.80, rebounding on bargain buying after the stock had fallen 15.95% over the previous three trading sessions.

Despite the recovery, the stock remains under significant pressure over the medium to long term. Tejas Networks is down 33.55% over the past three months, has declined 43.22% in the last six months and has lost 60.11% over the past one year, reflecting sustained weakness in investor sentiment.

On 9 January 2026, Tejas Networks reported a sharp deterioration in its quarterly performance, posting a consolidated net loss of Rs 196.55 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 165.67 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations plunged 88.38% year-on-year to Rs 306.79 crore, down from Rs 2,642.24 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Pre-tax loss for the quarter widened to Rs 302.87 crore, against a profit before tax of Rs 211.27 crore a year ago. On the balance sheet front, net debt declined to Rs 3,349 crore from Rs 3,738 crore in the previous quarter, largely due to lower working capital requirements, though partly offset by capital expenditure. Gross debt stood at Rs 885 crore, while cash and cash equivalents were Rs 537 crore.

Tejas Networks designs and manufactures high-performance wireline and wireless networking products for telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in over 75 countries. Tejas Networks Ltd. is a part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest (a subsidiary of Tata Sons) being the majority shareholder.

