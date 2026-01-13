Lotus Chocolate tanks as Q3 PAT plunges 96% to Rs 0.14 cr

Lotus Chocolate Company slumped 7.94% to Rs 692 after the company's standalone net profit tumbled 96.22% to Rs 0.14 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 3.71 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations declined 8.90% to Rs 133.63 crore in the third quarter of FY26 from Rs 146.69 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

During the quarter, profit before tax (PBT) was at Rs 0.52 crore in Q3 FY26, down 85.90% as against with Rs 3.69 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Total expenses jumped 4.35% to Rs 149.67 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 143.43 crore in Q3 FY25. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 19.71 crore (down 88.62%), employee benefit expenses were at Rs 8.52 crore (up 82.36%) and finance cost was at Rs 4.19 crore (up 97.64% YoY) during the period under review.

In Q3 FY26, the company reported an EBITDA of Rs 5.67 crore, slightly lower than Rs 6.29 crore recorded in Q3 FY25. However, the EBITDA margin improved marginally to 4.0% from 3.8% in the year-ago quarter.

For Q3 FY26, the company reported a net turnover of Rs 134 crore, down from Rs 147 crore in Q3 FY25. Gross margins stood at 9.31%, slightly lower than 9.78% a year ago, reflecting relative margin resilience despite significant market headwinds.

Natarajan M. Venkataraman, Whole-time Director, said, The company is poised to transition from a commodity-led model to a consumer-led growth engine. In pursuance of this transition, the company is also undertaking a structured review of existing B2B customer contracts to ensure alignment with the evolving consumer-led and integrated business model.

Lotus Chocolate Company manufactures the finest chocolates, cocoa products, and cocoa derivatives. Its products are supplied to chocolate makers and chocolate users across the world, from local bakeries to multinational companies. It is owned by Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL), which is the FMCG arm and a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), which is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL).

