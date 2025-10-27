Monday, October 27, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Satin Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 50.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Satin Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 50.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 20.79% to Rs 33.00 crore

Net profit of Satin Housing Finance rose 50.50% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.79% to Rs 33.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 27.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales33.0027.32 21 OPM %47.4858.64 -PBDT2.341.90 23 PBT1.991.33 50 NP1.521.01 50

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

