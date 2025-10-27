Prayatna Developers Pvt standalone net profit rises 3.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.43% to Rs 49.66 croreNet profit of Prayatna Developers Pvt rose 3.31% to Rs 17.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.43% to Rs 49.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 52.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales49.6652.51 -5 OPM %91.3086.84 -PBDT33.6632.93 2 PBT23.4922.73 3 NP17.5016.94 3
