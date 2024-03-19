Telecom shares gain

Telecom stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index rising 14.48 points or 0.59% at 2450.69 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, HFCL Ltd (up 2.44%), Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 1.26%),Indus Towers Ltd (up 1.25%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.01%),Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.87%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 0.76%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 0.74%), ITI Ltd (up 0.33%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.05%), and Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.03%).

On the other hand, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.78%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 0.95%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 0.91%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 317.19 or 0.44% at 72431.23.

The Nifty 50 index was down 83.6 points or 0.38% at 21972.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 40.01 points or 0.1% at 42022.17.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 22.6 points or 0.17% at 12950.83.

On BSE,1737 shares were trading in green, 1269 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

