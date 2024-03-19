Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Telecom shares gain

Image

Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Telecom stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index rising 14.48 points or 0.59% at 2450.69 at 09:46 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, HFCL Ltd (up 2.44%), Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 1.26%),Indus Towers Ltd (up 1.25%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.01%),Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.87%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 0.76%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 0.74%), ITI Ltd (up 0.33%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.05%), and Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.03%).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On the other hand, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.78%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 0.95%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 0.91%) moved lower.
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 317.19 or 0.44% at 72431.23.
The Nifty 50 index was down 83.6 points or 0.38% at 21972.1.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 40.01 points or 0.1% at 42022.17.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 22.6 points or 0.17% at 12950.83.
On BSE,1737 shares were trading in green, 1269 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Telecom stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks rise

Telecom shares fall

Budget Car &amp; Truck Rental of Calgary selects RateGain's Rev-AI to optimize business margins

Metal shares rise

Sun Pharma receives nod to launch Winlevi in Australia

Barometers edge lower in early trade; breadth positive

Magellanic Cloud Ltd Falls 5%, S&amp;P BSE IT Sector index Drops 1.13%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEAdani Group SharesApple Days SaleSabarmati-Agra Superfast Train DerailIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon