Telecom shares rise

Telecom shares rise

Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Telecommunication index rising 18.12 points or 0.55% at 3286.22 at 09:42 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 2.97%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.82%),OnMobile Global Ltd (up 1.81%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 1.23%),ITI Ltd (up 1.18%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indus Towers Ltd (up 1.17%), Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 0.75%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 0.69%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.61%), and Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.54%).
On the other hand, Avantel Ltd (down 1.06%), Route Mobile Ltd (down 0.71%), and HFCL Ltd (down 0.24%) moved lower.
At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 103.51 or 0.18% at 56177.68.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 45.42 points or 0.27% at 16684.67.
The Nifty 50 index was down 36.95 points or 0.15% at 24980.8.

The BSE Sensex index was down 28.97 points or 0.04% at 81682.79.
On BSE,1759 shares were trading in green, 1312 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

