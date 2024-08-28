Business Standard
Bank of Baroda Slides 0.48%

Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Bank of Baroda has lost 2.34% over last one month compared to 0.76% fall in BSE BANKEX index and 0.52% rise in the SENSEX
Bank of Baroda lost 0.48% today to trade at Rs 249.9. The BSE BANKEX index is down 0.25% to quote at 58225.71. The index is down 0.76 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Axis Bank Ltd decreased 0.37% and Federal Bank Ltd lost 0.36% on the day. The BSE BANKEX index went up 16.45 % over last one year compared to the 25.67% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Bank of Baroda has lost 2.34% over last one month compared to 0.76% fall in BSE BANKEX index and 0.52% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 17140 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10.96 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 298.45 on 03 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 186.45 on 01 Sep 2023.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

