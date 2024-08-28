Business Standard
Zydus Life rises on USFDA nod for dyskinesia treatment drug

Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Zydus Lifesciences gained 1.49% to Rs 1130.50 after it received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Amantadine extended-release capsules, 68.5 mg, and tentative approval for 137 mg.
The approved drug is a reference listed drug of Gocovri (amantadine) extended-release capsules, 68.5 mg and 137 mg.
The Amantadine extended-release capsules are indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinsons disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.
The drug will be manufactured at the groups formulation manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad SEZ-II, India.
This approval makes Zydus eligible for 180 days of exclusivity for Amantadine extended-release capsules, 68.5 mg.
The group now has 400 approvals and has so far filed over 465 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global life sciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.
The pharma companys consolidated net profit surged 30.64% to Rs 1,419.9 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 1,086.9 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 20.77% year on year (YoY) to Rs 6,207.5 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.
First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 9:57 AM IST

