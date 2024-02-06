Sensex (    %)
                        
Telecom stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index increasing 36.32 points or 1.56% at 2371.3 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.67%), OnMobile Global Ltd (up 3.39%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 2.4%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 2.26%),HFCL Ltd (up 2.19%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Route Mobile Ltd (up 1.88%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 1.4%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 1.4%), Indus Towers Ltd (up 1.17%), and Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 1.1%).
On the other hand, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.81%), and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 0.3%) turned lower.
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 232.59 or 0.32% at 71964.01.
The Nifty 50 index was up 64.75 points or 0.3% at 21836.45.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 515.62 points or 1.13% at 46258.79.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 111.57 points or 0.84% at 13434.86.
On BSE,2128 shares were trading in green, 959 were trading in red and 92 were unchanged.
First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

