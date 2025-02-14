Business Standard

Friday, February 14, 2025 | 12:33 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Concord Biotech drops after Q3 PAT falls 2% YoY to Rs 76 cr

Concord Biotech drops after Q3 PAT falls 2% YoY to Rs 76 cr

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Concord Biotech tumbled 15.02% to Rs 1,793 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 2.1% to Rs 75.92 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 77.57 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased 1.4% YoY to Rs 244.22 crore in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 2.13% to Rs 75.92 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA stood at Rs 98 crore, registering de-growth of 8% as compared with Rs 105.9 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin reduced by 390 bps to 40.1% in Q3 FY25 as against 44% in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) increased 3% to Rs 176.6 crore while revenue from formulation declined 1% to Rs 67.6 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

 

In Q3 FY25, API business contributes 72% to the total revenue, while formulation business accounted for 28%.

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 580 pts to 75,550; Nifty at 22,800 amid broad selloff; SMIDs fall 3%

Go Digit General Insurance

Go Digit attempts 'breakout' in weak market; what is the next price target?

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Concord Biotech shares plunge 16% on reporting Q3 results; PAT down 2% YoY

students, student, School students

CBSE Date Sheet 2025: Check dates, timings, and important guidelines

Ranveer Allahbadia

Ranveer Allahbadia moves Supreme Court over FIRs on controversial remarks

Ankur Vaid, Joint managing director & chief executive officer, Concord Biotech, said, Revenue for Q3FY25 stood at Rs 244 crore as, a growth of 1% on a Y-o-Y basis. Our EBIDTA margins stood at 40.1%.Our Profit after tax stood at Rs 75.9 crore in Q3FY25.

Revenues from API segment grew at 3% over the same period last year, the growth was impacted on account of lumpiness in the procurement pattern of customers and some spill over of revenue to the following quarter. We remain optimistic of our growth in both API & Formulation segment on the back of new product addition, customer addition and incremental wallet share gain from existing customers.

We remain optimistic about achieving our long-term target of a 25% CAGR over the next five years. Additionally, we are actively exploring CDMO/CMO opportunities with customers worldwide. Given Concord's capabilities and capacities, we are confident in seizing this opportunity sooner rather than later, which will further accelerate our growth trajectory.

Concord Biotech is an India-based R&D-driven biopharma company. The company is ranked among the leading global developers and manufacturers of select fermentation-based active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) across immunosuppressants and oncology in terms of market share, based on volume in 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Parliament adjourns until March 10th after productive first session

Parliament adjourns until March 10th after productive first session

Digidrive Distributors consolidated net profit rises 1614.29% in the December 2024 quarter

Digidrive Distributors consolidated net profit rises 1614.29% in the December 2024 quarter

Banka Bioloo reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.46 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Banka Bioloo reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.46 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Cerebra Integrated Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.29 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Cerebra Integrated Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.29 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Polyspin Exports reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.84 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Polyspin Exports reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.84 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayPM Modi Trump Meeting HighlightsGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEValentine's Day 2025 WishesSenco Gold ShareHexaware Technologies IPO
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon