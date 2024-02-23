Sensex (    %)
                        
Telecom stocks rise

Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index increasing 29.11 points or 1.19% at 2482.23 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 7.72%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 7.49%),Indus Towers Ltd (up 4.07%),OnMobile Global Ltd (up 2.94%),Tata Communications Ltd (up 1.31%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were ITI Ltd (up 1.09%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 0.68%), Tejas Networks Ltd (up 0.29%), and Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 0.23%).
On the other hand, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.78%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 1.47%), and Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.39%) turned lower.
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 146.44 or 0.2% at 73304.68.
The Nifty 50 index was up 39.2 points or 0.18% at 22256.65.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 293.27 points or 0.64% at 46083.08.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 68.89 points or 0.51% at 13624.82.
On BSE,2160 shares were trading in green, 914 were trading in red and 113 were unchanged.
First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

