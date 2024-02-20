Sensex (    %)
                        
Telecom shares gain

Image

Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Telecom stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index rising 16.02 points or 0.66% at 2450.14 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 5.43%), GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.57%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 3.53%),Route Mobile Ltd (up 2.2%),Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 1.82%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were HFCL Ltd (up 1.35%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 1.28%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 1.14%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 1.06%), and Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.88%).
On the other hand, Avantel Ltd (down 0.7%), Indus Towers Ltd (down 0.18%), and Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 0.04%) moved lower.
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 3.79 or 0.01% at 72704.37.
The Nifty 50 index was down 19.05 points or 0.09% at 22103.2.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 199.85 points or 0.43% at 46210.98.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 2.54 points or 0.02% at 13650.54.
On BSE,2003 shares were trading in green, 1142 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.
First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

