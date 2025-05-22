Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tembo Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 455.30% in the March 2025 quarter

Tembo Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 455.30% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales rise 125.23% to Rs 273.99 crore

Net profit of Tembo Global Industries rose 455.30% to Rs 14.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 125.23% to Rs 273.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 121.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 258.62% to Rs 50.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 69.49% to Rs 743.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 438.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales273.99121.65 125 743.25438.52 69 OPM %10.501.15 -12.335.80 - PBDT24.464.12 494 78.4721.62 263 PBT24.053.42 603 76.1518.90 303 NP14.662.64 455 50.9614.21 259

First Published: May 22 2025 | 8:40 AM IST

