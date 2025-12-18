Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 08:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Texmaco Rail & Engineering bags Rs 7-cr rail electrification order

Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 6.70 crore from Western Railway for a rail electrification contract involving the provision of a long feeder in the Bhavnagar division.

The contract is to be executed within 12 months from the date of issue of the letter of acceptance.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering (TEXMACO), a listed entity under the Adventz Group, is a prominent player in Indias railway and infrastructure sector. The company operates through three core business segments: Freight Cars, Infra-Rail & Green Energy, and Infra-Electrical. The company specializes in manufacturing rolling stock, locomotive components, hydro-mechanical equipment, railway infrastructure, bridges, and steel structures. It is also a leading supplier of freight cars to Indian Railways.

 

Texmaco Rail & Engineerings consolidated net profit slipped 13.73% to Rs 63.92 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 74.10 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 21.38% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,058.09 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Shares of Texmaco Rail & Engineering fell 2.47% to Rs 124.30 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 8:11 AM IST

