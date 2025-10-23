Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Textile exporters soar on optimism over India-US trade breakthrough

Textile exporters soar on optimism over India-US trade breakthrough

Image

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Shares of leading textile exporters rallied on Thursday as optimism grew that India and the US may soon strike a trade deal, potentially easing tariff barriers on Indian exports.

The proposed agreement could reportedly see tariffs on Indian goods to the US drop to around 15-16%, from the current 50%, offering a major boost to export-oriented sectors such as garments, home textiles, and yarn.

The optimism was fueled after US President Donald Trump claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him that India would limit its purchases of Russian oil one of the key reasons cited by Washington for imposing higher tariffs earlier. Though Indias foreign ministry denied knowledge of any such phone call, the remarks rekindled hopes of progress on a long-pending trade pact.

 

Media reports suggest both sides are engaged in advanced discussions, which may involve India agreeing to scale down Russian oil imports and allowing greater access for non-genetically modified (GM) American corn and soymeal.

Textile stocks surged in response, with Vardhman Textiles up 9.53%, Gokaldas Exports 7.18%, Arvind 6.90%, Welspun Living 6%, Indo Count Industries 5.30%, Trident 2.87%, Raymond Lifestyle 1.90%, and Bombay Dyeing 1.03%.

The sector had been under strain in recent months after steep US tariff hikes squeezed margins. Hopes of a trade thaw have now brightened the outlook, with analysts saying a favorable deal could restore India's competitiveness in the American market, especially as global retailers diversify their sourcing beyond Bangladesh.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Empowering Rural Women through DAY-NRLM: Transforming Livelihoods and Reducing Poverty Across India

Empowering Rural Women through DAY-NRLM: Transforming Livelihoods and Reducing Poverty Across India

Sensex spurts 801 pts; FMCG shares advance for 2nd day; VIX jumps 5.39%

Sensex spurts 801 pts; FMCG shares advance for 2nd day; VIX jumps 5.39%

Sikko Industries jumps over 20% in four sessions on stock split, bonus issue plans

Sikko Industries jumps over 20% in four sessions on stock split, bonus issue plans

Kalpataru Projects bags new orders worth Rs 2,332 crore

Kalpataru Projects bags new orders worth Rs 2,332 crore

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services inks agreement with Megha City Gas Distribution

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services inks agreement with Megha City Gas Distribution

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayIndia v Australia 2nd ODI LIVE ScoreRealme GT8 Series LaunchStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon