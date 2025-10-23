Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex spurts 801 pts; FMCG shares advance for 2nd day; VIX jumps 5.39%

Sensex spurts 801 pts; FMCG shares advance for 2nd day; VIX jumps 5.39%

Image

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The headline equity benchmarks traded with major gains in early afternoon trade, supported by robust quarterly earnings and renewed optimism over festive season demand. Investor sentiment was further lifted by recent tax cuts and policy measures, fuelling expectations that corporate profits will strengthen in the second half of FY26.

The Nifty traded above 26,050 mark. FMCG shares extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.

In the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 801.41 points or 0.95% to 85,227.75. The Nifty 50 index jumped 219.45 points or 0.85% to 26,088.50.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.42% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.02%.

 

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,048 shares rose and 1,992 shares fell. A total of 200 shares were unchanged.

Indian Economy:

Also Read

Markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex near day's high, rises 800 pts amid broad-based buying; Infosys up 4%

Adobe's Project Indigo

Adobe Indigo camera app faces issues on iPhone 17 series, fix coming soon

MSMEs, textile

Govt readying major MSME reforms: Why it matters for India's economy

IGI Airport

London scholar stopped from entering India: What new Immigration Act says

IND vs AUS live score

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE 2nd ODI: Zampa bags a 4-fer; Nitish Reddy departs

The infrastructure output in India rose 3% from the previous year in September of 2025, slowing from the upwardly revised 6.5% increase in August, which was the sharpest pace of growth in over one year.

Production fell for coal, crude oil, natural gas, and refinery products, as the US continued to pressure India to halt the intake of Russian crude energy commodities, which pressured domestic consumption and export demand for refineries and processers.

In turn, electric power output also slowed. Still, construction inputs were more robust, with cement output holding loosely unchanged and steel production accelerating.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 5.39% to 11.91. The Nifty 28 October 2025 futures were trading at 26,163, at a premium of 1 points as compared with the spot at 26,088.50.

The Nifty option chain for the 28 October 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 122.4 lakh contracts at the 27,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 152.9 lakh contracts was seen at 26,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG index rose 1.01% to 57,181.80. The index added 1.03% in the two consecutive trading session.

Varun Beverages (up 2.31%), Marico (up 1.79%), United Breweries (up 1.54%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.51%) and ITC (up 1.47%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (up 1.39%), Patanjali Foods (up 1.24%), Emami (up 1.06%), Dabur India (up 0.98%) and Britannia Industries (up 0.52%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Aurobindo Pharma rose 1.14% after the companys wholly owned step-down subsidiary, Eugia Pharma B.V., incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary in Chile, named Eugia Pharma Chile SpA.

Epack Prefab Technologies surged 17.95% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 104.2% to Rs 29.47 crore on 61.9% increase in net sales to Rs 433.94 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Garuda Construction and Engineering surged 8.56% after it has bagged a work order worth Rs 231 crore for the construction of a rehabilitation building about 6.17 lakh sq. ft. in Chandivali, Mumbai, with a completion period of 3 years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sikko Industries jumps over 20% in four sessions on stock split, bonus issue plans

Sikko Industries jumps over 20% in four sessions on stock split, bonus issue plans

Kalpataru Projects bags new orders worth Rs 2,332 crore

Kalpataru Projects bags new orders worth Rs 2,332 crore

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services inks agreement with Megha City Gas Distribution

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services inks agreement with Megha City Gas Distribution

Coastal Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Coastal Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Aurobindo Pharma gains after arm incorporates new subsidiary in Chile

Aurobindo Pharma gains after arm incorporates new subsidiary in Chile

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayIndia v Australia 2nd ODI LIVE ScoreRealme GT8 Series LaunchStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon