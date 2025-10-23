Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 12:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalpataru Projects bags new orders worth Rs 2,332 crore

Kalpataru Projects bags new orders worth Rs 2,332 crore

Image

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Kalpataru Projects International said that the company, along with its international subsidiaries, has secured new orders worth approximately Rs 2,332 crore.

The company received two distinct orders: the first is in the Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) sector in the overseas market, and the second is for its Buildings and Factories (B&F) business in India.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said: We are pleased with the strong ordering momentum in our T&D and B&F businesses with cumulative order inflows till date in FY26 nearing Rs 15,000 crore, representing a healthy growth of nearly 25% YoY.

The order wins in the T&D business have solidified our leadership in the international T&D market and further strengthen our T&D order book.

 

Additionally, the new orders in our B&F business highlights our strong capabilities and expanding presence in the civil construction market in India.

Also Read

construction

Why did Garuda Construction share price zoom 9% in trade today? Find here

Hindustan Unilever

HUL shares rise 3% after posting Q2 results; check all details here

IND vs AUS live score

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE 2nd ODI: Zampa bags a 4-fer; Nitish Reddy departs

dalmia bharat

Why did YES Securities downgrade Dalmia Bharat to 'Sell'? Check target

Markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 750 pts, Nifty above 26,000 amid broad-based buying; Infosys up 4%

With a robust order book position, proven track record and a promising tender pipeline, we have a good visibility of growth in the coming quarters."

Kalpataru Projects International is a Leading Global Engineering and Construction Company, listed in India, with a diversified portfolio of projects across the world.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 130.1% to Rs 213.62 crore on 34.5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 6,171.17 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The scrip was up 0.12% to currently trade at Rs 1269.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services inks agreement with Megha City Gas Distribution

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services inks agreement with Megha City Gas Distribution

Coastal Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Coastal Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Aurobindo Pharma gains after arm incorporates new subsidiary in Chile

Aurobindo Pharma gains after arm incorporates new subsidiary in Chile

Vardhman Textiles Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Vardhman Textiles Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Hindustan Unilever consolidated net profit rises 3.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Hindustan Unilever consolidated net profit rises 3.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayIndia v Australia 2nd ODI LIVE ScoreRealme GT8 Series LaunchStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon