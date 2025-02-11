Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 10:02 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thakral Services (India) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Thakral Services (India) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

Sales decline 97.74% to Rs 0.09 crore

Thakral Services (India) reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 97.74% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.093.98 -98 OPM %-200.00-0.75 -PBDT00.02 -100 PBT00.02 -100 NP00.02 -100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Eyantra Ventures standalone net profit rises 70.37% in the December 2024 quarter

Eyantra Ventures standalone net profit rises 70.37% in the December 2024 quarter

SignatureGlobal India consolidated net profit rises 1267.14% in the December 2024 quarter

SignatureGlobal India consolidated net profit rises 1267.14% in the December 2024 quarter

Sanathan Textiles consolidated net profit declines 0.23% in the December 2024 quarter

Sanathan Textiles consolidated net profit declines 0.23% in the December 2024 quarter

Allcargo Terminals consolidated net profit declines 19.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Allcargo Terminals consolidated net profit declines 19.59% in the December 2024 quarter

EKI Energy Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.35 crore in the December 2024 quarter

EKI Energy Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.35 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 8:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEUS Indian Deport controversyJEE Mains results 2025 DateSolarium Green Energy IPO allotmentBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon