Thangamayil Jewellery's board to mull fundraise on 26 Sept'24

Thangamayil Jewellery announced that its board will meet on September 26 to consider the proposal for raising of funds by issuance of various securities through permissible modes.

Thangamayil Jewellery in the business of Gold Jewellery, Diamond and Silver Articles, which constitutes a single business segment.

The company will consider the proposal for raising of funds by issuance of equity shares or convertible bonds or debentures or any other securities, through permissible modes including but not limited to a rights issue, preferential issue or qualified institutions placement, as may be permitted under applicable law.