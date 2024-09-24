Business Standard
Thangamayil Jewellery's board to mull fundraise on 26 Sept'24

Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Thangamayil Jewellery announced that its board will meet on September 26 to consider the proposal for raising of funds by issuance of various securities through permissible modes.
The company will consider the proposal for raising of funds by issuance of equity shares or convertible bonds or debentures or any other securities, through permissible modes including but not limited to a rights issue, preferential issue or qualified institutions placement, as may be permitted under applicable law.
Thangamayil Jewellery in the business of Gold Jewellery, Diamond and Silver Articles, which constitutes a single business segment.
The companys consolidated net profit declined 3.5% to Rs 56.56 crore on 27.3% jump in net sales to Rs 1,220.33 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.
Shares of Thangamayil Jewellery declined 1.11% to Rs 2,309.55 on the BSE. It hit an all-time high of Rs 2,451.15 in intraday session.
First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

