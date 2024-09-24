Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Goa Carbon jumps on resuming operations at Paradeep unit

Goa Carbon jumps on resuming operations at Paradeep unit

Image

Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Goa Carbon gained 2.03% to Rs 815.55 after the petrochemical company informed that it has resumed operations at its Paradeep unit in Udayabata, Jagatsinghpur, Odisha.
On August 28, 2024, the company had temporarily shut down the Paradeep unit for modification works aimed at enhancing production efficiency of the plant's production.
Goa Carbon is engaged in the manufacture and sale of Calcined Petroleum Coke.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The firm's standalone net profit fell 76.3% to Rs 2.98 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 12.59 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Net sales slipped 66.6% YoY to Rs 127.61 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.
 
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Market Close Highlights, Sept 24: Markets shed gains after record, Nifty at 25,950, Sensex at 84,900

Environment-conscious Indians are turning to sustainable clothing. (File photo)

Organised apparel retailers to clock 8-20% revenue growth in FY25: Report

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

IEX tanks 12% on reports of govt's plan to implement market coupling

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

Fortifying fundamentals key to navigating global uncertainties: RBI Guv

Mutual Fund investors, FPI, foreign portfolio investors, MF equity

Tata AIA launches NIFTY Alpha 50 Index Fund with ULIP: Should you invest

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 3:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVodafone Idea DealWTC 2023-25 Points TableMarket TodayManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon