Thangamayil Jewellery standalone net profit declines 19.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Sales rise 27.45% to Rs 1555.32 crore

Net profit of Thangamayil Jewellery declined 19.18% to Rs 45.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 56.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 27.45% to Rs 1555.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1220.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1555.321220.33 27 OPM %5.597.50 -PBDT71.9582.59 -13 PBT65.1377.19 -16 NP45.7156.56 -19

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

