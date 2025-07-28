Monday, July 28, 2025 | 05:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bijoy Hans reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Bijoy Hans reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Bijoy Hans reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales00.09 -100 OPM %0-111.11 -PBDT-0.25-0.04 -525 PBT-0.25-0.05 -400 NP-0.25-0.05 -400

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

