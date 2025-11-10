The Anup Engineering standalone net profit declines 0.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.83% to Rs 232.64 croreNet profit of The Anup Engineering declined 0.87% to Rs 32.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 32.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.83% to Rs 232.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 187.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales232.64187.87 24 OPM %22.0522.86 -PBDT49.5543.38 14 PBT43.0137.68 14 NP32.0332.31 -1
