Home / Markets / Capital Market News / The Hi-Tech Gears consolidated net profit declines 53.92% in the December 2024 quarter

The Hi-Tech Gears consolidated net profit declines 53.92% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

Sales decline 25.07% to Rs 200.53 crore

Net profit of The Hi-Tech Gears declined 53.92% to Rs 6.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 14.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 25.07% to Rs 200.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 267.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales200.53267.61 -25 OPM %13.2315.23 -PBDT24.7234.71 -29 PBT8.7719.85 -56 NP6.8714.91 -54

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 7:59 AM IST

