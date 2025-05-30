The Indian Wood Products Company consolidated net profit declines 39.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.08% to Rs 54.45 croreNet profit of The Indian Wood Products Company declined 39.29% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.08% to Rs 54.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 48.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 44.54% to Rs 5.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.77% to Rs 225.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 191.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales54.4548.58 12 225.81191.74 18 OPM %6.768.52 -6.987.41 - PBDT2.352.46 -4 10.017.54 33 PBT1.571.57 0 6.684.33 54 NP0.851.40 -39 5.293.66 45
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
