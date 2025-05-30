Friday, May 30, 2025 | 03:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sai Capital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.94 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sai Capital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.94 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

Sales rise 140.00% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net profit of Sai Capital reported to Rs 4.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 15.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 140.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 10.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 12.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.78% to Rs 0.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.120.05 140 0.530.45 18 OPM %-550.00-36680.00 --560.38-4715.56 - PBDT7.87-14.27 LP 19.16-4.83 LP PBT7.15-14.91 LP 16.40-8.20 LP NP4.94-15.41 LP 10.62-12.91 LP

First Published: May 30 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

