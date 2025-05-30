Friday, May 30, 2025 | 03:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sangam (India) consolidated net profit declines 30.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Sangam (India) consolidated net profit declines 30.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Sales rise 4.73% to Rs 734.30 crore

Net profit of Sangam (India) declined 30.31% to Rs 9.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.73% to Rs 734.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 701.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.10% to Rs 31.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.71% to Rs 2856.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2628.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales734.30701.12 5 2856.952628.06 9 OPM %7.869.51 -8.568.20 - PBDT44.3147.03 -6 165.33156.84 5 PBT14.4620.91 -31 50.8460.03 -15 NP9.5213.66 -30 31.8040.82 -22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam reports consolidated net loss of Rs 827.88 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam reports consolidated net loss of Rs 827.88 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Suryalata Spinning Mills consolidated net profit rises 54.07% in the March 2025 quarter

Suryalata Spinning Mills consolidated net profit rises 54.07% in the March 2025 quarter

EFC (I) consolidated net profit rises 10.23% in the March 2025 quarter

EFC (I) consolidated net profit rises 10.23% in the March 2025 quarter

United Interactive consolidated net profit rises 162.50% in the March 2025 quarter

United Interactive consolidated net profit rises 162.50% in the March 2025 quarter

The Hi-Tech Gears consolidated net profit declines 45.49% in the March 2025 quarter

The Hi-Tech Gears consolidated net profit declines 45.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayBlue Water Logistics IPO AllotmentScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon