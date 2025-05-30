SBEC Systems (India) consolidated net profit rises 132.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.11% to Rs 1.04 croreNet profit of SBEC Systems (India) rose 132.79% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.11% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 83.46% to Rs 2.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.20% to Rs 3.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.041.17 -11 3.253.18 2 OPM %83.6584.62 -73.5475.16 - PBDT0.520.73 -29 1.721.39 24 PBT0.520.73 -29 1.721.39 24 NP1.420.61 133 2.441.33 83
