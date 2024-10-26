Automotive Stampings & Assemblies standalone net profit rises 7.27% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.13% to Rs 197.11 croreNet profit of Automotive Stampings & Assemblies rose 7.27% to Rs 4.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 7.13% to Rs 197.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 212.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales197.11212.25 -7 OPM %5.765.44 -PBDT9.177.96 15 PBT4.283.99 7 NP4.283.99 7
